Fraser Institute Blames Alberta Governments Spending For Financial Issues

The Fraser Institute blames spending by Alberta’s Governments for the financial deterioration in the Province.

A recent report says the sharp decline in oil prices since 2014 is not to blame. Alberta is projected to run a deficit of $10.8 billion in 2016-17, which would be the province’s eighth deficit in nine years.

Between 2004-05 and 2015-16, program spending increased by an average rate of 7.1% per year while revenues increased at an average annual rate of 4.6%. During the same period, spending increased at nearly double the combined rate of inflation plus population growth.

The report says the Province would have run surpluses in every year examined if the government increased spending more modestly at the rate necessary to keep up with inflation plus population growth.

According to early evidence, the new NDP government seems to be repeating the mistakes of its predecessors. Program spending is expected to increase by 7.5% this year (or 5.4% excluding unplanned emergency spending associated with the wildfires in Fort McMurray).

The Fraser Institute believes if spending continues, the government is on track to exacerbate Alberta’s fiscal problems.

