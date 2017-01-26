Saddle Hills County and TELUS Forming Mobility Agreement

January 26, 2017 Local News, News

SHCCThe northern area of Saddle Hills County may receive TELUS mobility services this year.

TELUS_logoThe County announced it will be working with Brian Bettis, TELUS’ General Manager for Northern Alberta, on a cost-sharing agreement. Council is expected to approve a final agreement in the first few months of 2017.

“The agreement initiated today, between TELUS and Saddle Hills County, will enable increased mobility service to a large portion of the County,” said Reeve Alvin Hubert, in a release on Thursday, January 26, 2017. “It is tremendous news for the residents, business and industry in the northern portions of the County many of whom have suffered from a lack of reliable service for years.”

The proposed agreement would see a 50/50 split of the costs for TELUS to build a new tower in the County, with the specific intent of providing mobility services to the area.

-Posted by CW