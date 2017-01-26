Saddle Hills County and TELUS Forming Mobility Agreement

The northern area of Saddle Hills County may receive TELUS mobility services this year.

The County announced it will be working with Brian Bettis, TELUS’ General Manager for Northern Alberta, on a cost-sharing agreement. Council is expected to approve a final agreement in the first few months of 2017.

“The agreement initiated today, between TELUS and Saddle Hills County, will enable increased mobility service to a large portion of the County,” said Reeve Alvin Hubert, in a release on Thursday, January 26, 2017. “It is tremendous news for the residents, business and industry in the northern portions of the County many of whom have suffered from a lack of reliable service for years.”

The proposed agreement would see a 50/50 split of the costs for TELUS to build a new tower in the County, with the specific intent of providing mobility services to the area.

-Posted by CW