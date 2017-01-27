AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

January 27, 2017

Exchange Rates:

US Dollar:

CAD/USD: $0.7629 USD
USD/CAD: $1.3110 CAD

British Pound Sterling:

CAD/GBP: £0.6089 GBP
GBP/CAD: $1.6425 CAD

Euro:

CAD/EUR: €0.7136 EUR
EUR/CAD: $1.4012 CAD

Chinese Yuan:

CAD/CNY: ¥5.2459 CNY
CNY/CAD: $0.1906 CAD

Philippine Peso:

CAD/PHP: ₱38.02 PHP

Stock Markets:

Toronto Stock Exchange

15,561.99 points
Dow Jones Industrials (New York)

20,096.78 points
March Crude Oil Contract

$52.76 US per barrel
March Natural Gas Contract

$3.304 US per mmBTU

– Posted by BET (10:00 AM)