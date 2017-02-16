AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

February 16, 2017 Local News, News

Exchange Rates:

US Dollar:

CAD/USD: $0.7651 USD
USD/CAD: $1.3056 CAD

British Pound Sterling:

CAD/GBP: £0.6138 GBP
GBP/CAD: $1.6289 CAD

Euro:

CAD/EUR: €0.7183 EUR
EUR/CAD: $1.3918 CAD

Chinese Yuan:

CAD/CNY: ¥5.2494 CNY
CNY/CAD: $0.1905 CAD

Philippine Peso:

CAD/PHP: ₱38.28 PHP

Stock Markets:

Toronto Stock Exchange

15,847.83 points
Dow Jones Industrials (New York)

20,600.04 points
March Crude Oil Contract

$52.94 US per barrel
March Natural Gas Contract

$2.853 US per mmBTU

