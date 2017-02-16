Genie Bouchard’s Twitter Date



Canadian Tennis Star Genie Bouchard paid up on her date she owed to a fan after a bad Super Bowl bet.

When the Falcons seemed poised to win the Super Bowl she tweeted that she knew Atlanta would win.

A fan bet her a date that New England would come back and win… she said “sure”… and then of course the improbably comeback unfolded.

They met in New York and went to a Brooklyn Nets game.

On a video put on Genie Bouchard’s Instagram at the end of the night… he called it his best date ever.

And apparently she enjoyed it too! As seen in the video below, she’s agreed to go on a second date!