RCMP Continue to Search for Manitoba Mom and her 18-month-old Daughter

The search is on for a Selkirk, Manitoba mother and her 18-month-old daughter.

RCMP believes that Rebecca Mikalosh and her daughter, Seaira Neveah Hunter, may be headed west to Alberta. They’d received a report at 11:15 AM on Wednesday, February 15 that little Seaira missed a scheduled visit with her father.

Police say that Mikalosh didn’t have the legal authority to take her child out of the Selkirk area, So now, as a result, an arrest warrant for child abduction has been issued.

Officers did reported speak with Mikalosh by phone, and she did confirm that she had Seaira, and that both are doing well. But she also refused to meet with police.

Mounties haven’t issued an Amber Alert as of yet, as they say there’s no indication that the child is in imminent danger.

Seaira Hunter is described as a 2’9” Caucasian who is about 20 lbs.

Her mother, Rebecca Mikalosh, is about 5’6”, Caucasian, who is approximately 120 lbs with short brown hair.

It’s believed the pair is traveling in a grey 2001 Ford Taurus, with Manitoba plate number GVD 275.

Earlier this morning, police believed that they may have been traveling through Saskatoon and North Battleford, Saskatchewan, to get to Alberta.

Anyone with information is asked to call their local police detachment.

– Posted by BET