TransCanada Applies for Keystone XL Route Approval in Nebraska

An application for approval of the Keystone XL pipeline route through the state of Nebraska has been filed with the state’s Public Service Commission (PSC).

TransCanada Corporation announced on Thursday, February 16, 2017, the PSC process is the clearest path to achieving route certainty for the project in Nebraska. It is expected to conclude in 2017. Keystone XL is a proposed 36-inch-diameter crude oil pipeline, beginning in Hardisty, Alberta, and extending south to Steele City, Nebraska.