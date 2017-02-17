Albertans Reminded To Drive Dafe During Family Day Long Weekend

As the Family Day long weekend approaches, RCMP remind Albertans to drive safe.

“We want everyone to be able to enjoy their long weekend in the company of their loved ones,” said Inspector Steve Daley, Acting Officer-in-Charge of Alberta RCMP Traffic Services, in a release. “Everyone can arrive at their destination safely by buckling up, slowing down, driving sober and putting the phone away.”

During the 2016 Family Day long weekend, two people died and another 35 were injured in collisions in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions.

Police remind motorists to be prepared to react to wildlife along the roadsides, especially in the early evening and morning hours. RCMP ask snowmobilers and ATV users to be aware of the risks associated with driving off-road, especially after nightfall when hazards are difficult to see.

-Posted by CW