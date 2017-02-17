Grande Prairie RCMP Arrest Grocery Store Robbery Suspect Armed With Hatchet

Police arrested a man armed with a hatchet, who tried to rob a grocery store.

RCMP say the 36-year-old man from Grande Prairie, entered a grocery store in the area of 99 St. and 115 Ave. around 2 p.m. on Friday, February 17, 2017. It’s believed a store employee confronted the suspect, thinking he had stolen products from the store. The man then pulled a hatchet out. The suspect then fled on foot. The store employee was not physically injured.

A short time later, the suspect was apprehended by police and taken into custody without incident. The suspect is known to police and was already wanted in relation to other on-going Criminal Code investigations.

The suspect cannot be named until charges are formally brought before the courts. He remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

-Posted by CW