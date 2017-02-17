Kineticor Acquires Partially Constructed Power Plant Near Peace River From Shell

“The Alberta power market is going through significant changes over the next decade and this acquisition, coupled with the OPTrust capital commitment, significantly strengthens Kineticor’s ability to capitalize on the opportunities that will be presented in this changing marketplace,” said Andrew Plaunt, Kineticor’s Chief Executive Officer, in the release.

OPTrust has committed a $125 million investment in Kineticor which will support current and future growth initiatives.

“We are delighted with the Three Creeks Power Plant acquisition and look forward to pursuing more growth opportunities within the sector in partnership with Kineticor,” said Gavin Ingram, Global Head of Infrastructure at OPTrust, in the release.

It’s unknown how many jobs may become available during construction, or how long it may take.

In October 2015, Royal Dutch Shell announced it was scrapping its Carmon Creek oilsands project.

-Posted by CW