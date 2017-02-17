Peace River In Running For Big Valley Jamboree Small Town Saturday Night Experience

The Town of Peace River is in the running to bring Gord Bamford to town on April 29, 2017.

Stage one of the Big Valley Jamboree’s Small Town Saturday Night concert experience is complete. The top ten towns were recently announced. On Monday, February 20, 2017, a film crew will be in Peace River to create a promotional video. The rotary club asks businesses to place signs in their windows welcoming Big Valley Jamboree to town.

The Belle Petroleum Centre will host a brief Celebration Ceremony at 1 p.m. on Monday as well.

Voting for the finalists resumes March 13.

-Posted by CW