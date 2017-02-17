Traffic Stop Results in Charges against Peace River Residents

Two people were arrested at a Traffic Stop in Peace River on Tuesday, February 14.

Peace Regional RCMP’s Integrated Traffic Unit was conducting routine patrols at the time.

At one stop, an officer noted the smell of marijuana with a vehicle. And upon further investigation, multiple offences were detected.

The charges pending as a result of the investigation includes Obstruction, Two Counts of Breach of Conditions of Undertaking, Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Three Counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, and Open Liquor inside of a Vehicle.

– Posted by BET