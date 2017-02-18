May Long Weekend Camp Bookings Open Feb. 21

Provincial park regular campsite booking for the May long weekend starts February 21, 2017, at Reserve.AlbertaParks.ca (RAP).

Staggered reservation times are offered by region for the regular campsites 90 days in advance.

Reservation time openings February 21 are:

South region at 9 a.m.

Kananaskis Country at 11 a.m.

Central region at 1 p.m.

Northwest/east regions at 3 p.m.

“This year marks Alberta Parks’ 85th anniversary and it is clear that the tradition of camping is as strong now as when our parks were established in 1932. We are proud to provide diverse opportunities for people of all abilities to connect with nature,” said Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks, in a release.

Reservations for comfort camping set a new record with 847 bookings. Comfort camping units range from yurts to cabins to canvas tents and include such amenities as beds, dishes, cutlery and mini fridges. The closest comfort site for the Peace Country is the Boreal Centre at Lesser Slave Lake Provincial Park.

Residents can use their mobile device to connect to the RAP system, which features access to more than 70 provincial campgrounds, more than 6,000 campsites, 160 group camping areas and 37 comfort camping units. Last year, campers booked a precedent-setting 155,000 group, regular and comfort camping sites.

