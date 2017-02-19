Manning RCMP Seize Firearms

RCMP in Manning have executed a search warrant and laid several firearms related charges.

On Friday, February 17, 2017 Officers from Manning RCMP Detachment executed a search warrant at a rural property south of the hamlet of Deadwood. Acting on reports of automatic weapons fire on the property, members searched the property for any firearms and ammunition. Officers recovered a large quantity of firearms that included: a prohibited Chinese made AK-47 and a Prohibited Drum-style Magazine capable of holding 100 rifle rounds. A rifle was also recovered from the scene that is believed to have been modified to fire fully automatic.

In total, 37 firearms were seized together with a very large amount of ammunition.

33-year-old Chad WOOD from Deadwood, Alberta. has been charged with a total of 32 criminal charges including:

1 Count of Careless Use of a Firearm,

7 Counts of Unsafe Storage of a Firearm,

1 Count of Possession of a Prohibited Weapon with Ammunition,

1 Count of Possession of a Prohibited Weapon

18 Counts of Possession of a Prohibited Device

1 Count of Altering a Firearm to Fire Automatic

2 Counts of Possession of a Weapon Obtained by Crime (reported stolen previously)

1 Count of Mischief Under $5000.00

WOOD was not on scene and a warrant for his arrest has been issued. He was last known to be in the Peace River area. The Manning RCMP request that if anyone has information on the whereabouts of WOOD to please call the Detachment at 780-836-3007 or 911.

– Posted by KL