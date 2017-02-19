Safety First for Woodlot Harvesting

Woodlot Harvesting can be dangerous, especially when done in the winter.

Toso Bozic, a woodlot extension specialist with Alberta Agriculture & Forestry (AF), says winter is actually when a lot of woodlot owners decide to harvest their trees.

“The main advantage to doing it then is that you won’t damage the soil,” said Bozic. “That way, you wouldn’t cause rutting, erosion, and compaction.

“But some disadvantages are cold weather, short working days, poor visibility, snow and ice, and equipment not adjusted to working in cold conditions.”

Bozic says safety should be the top priority for any landowner while harvesting.

“Never work alone while tree harvesting,” he said. “Always make sure there’s somebody nearby who can help you if an accident occurs.”

One component for the winter includes chainsaw use. Bozic says using a chainsaw to cut a tree is a skill that should be learned and practiced by starting with cutting wood on the ground, taking courses, and practicing with an experienced and certified logger.

As well, he says the operator should use protective gear, like gloves, eye protection, cut resistant foot-gear, and trousers. Statistics show that over 30 percent of woodlot harvest accidents involve chainsaw use.

Bozic says the weather can be very dangerous for woodlot harvesting. He suggests not doing so during windy days, as they can cause trees to fall in the wrong direction. As well, workers should be aware of cold temperatures, as they may not notice fingers or toes freezing while working.

Also, always check the conditions around a tree before cutting it down, as snow, brush, stumps, wood, logs and other obstacles should be cleared out for about three metres before working. And always clear an escape route at a 45’ angle from a line backwards from the fall’s direction, and determine the felling cuts you want to make.

All in all, Bozic reiterates that safety must always come first when harvesting a tree lot.

“Never work alone, make sure you are physically fit, use proper equipment, and understand the process of cutting trees,” said Bozic. “If you don’t meet one of these criteria, please contact a certified chainsaw logger or certified arborist if you’re removing individual trees.”

