Alberta and PRSD Celebrate Pink Shirt Day

Various activities bringing awareness to the importance of healthy relationships are planned for schools throughout Peace River School Division (PRSD) for Pink Shirt Day, February 22, 2017.

Every year, on the last Wednesday in February, schools across Canada wear pink in recognition and support of healthy relationships and the goal to eliminate bullying in schools and communities.

A Pink Shirt Day T-shirt design has been announced with the divisional winner to receive an iPad and have their design on PRSD’s 2018 and Pink Day T-shirt in future years. In December 2016, the division discussed the value of PRSD launching a student-based contest to create a design, instead of purchasing Pink Shirt Day T-shirts from outside vendors.

“The contest will generate more conversations and deeper thinking surrounding the importance of respect, acceptance and kindness of others,” said Board Chair Darren Kuester, in a release.

Each school will submit one semi-finalist entry to the board of trustees for judging. Trustees will judge entries submitted from each school at the April 18, 2017 regular board meeting. The winner will be announced and presented with the iPad contest prize during Mental Health Awareness Week (May 1-5, 2017).

The Provincial Government is taking part in the day by speaking with students at H.E. Beriault Catholic Junior High School about supporting safer schools, workplaces, and communities. The two ministers in attendance will be David Eggen, Minister of Education and Irfan Sabir, Minister of Community and Social Services.

Albertans are encouraged to post pink shirt pictures to social media using #ABPinkShirtDay and #BeYou.

