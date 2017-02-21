Albertans Reminded Door-to-door Energy Sales Are Illegal

The Alberta Government has received several reports about salespeople misrepresenting themselves to get invited into a customer’s home.

Residents are reminded the door-to-door sale of energy products and services has been against the law in Alberta since the ban came into effect on January 1, 2017.

“I want to remind Albertans they have protections in place. No one should feel pressured or tricked into making a purchase on the spot. Our government banned door-to-door energy sales to make life better for Alberta consumers. We are monitoring the situation closely and will take further steps if necessary to protect Albertans from aggressive, misleading sales pitches at their doorsteps,” said Stephanie McLean, Minister of Service Alberta, in a release.

Currently, ten investigations are underway, after Service Alberta has received 18 complaints about door-to-door energy sales since the ban started. The investigations are underway are for misleading methods, such as:

Misrepresenting themselves as an agent of a local utility or local municipality

Using sale of light bulbs or furnace filters to get into a home to sell a banned item

Telling customers they are conducting a survey or inspection to qualify for a non-existent rebate

Tips to protect yourself:

Be cautious of any calls asking you to allow a home visit for an inspection, audit, prize or rebate offer

Ask questions about the company and always verify the information with your service provider before letting someone in your home

Get an estimate and take time to shop around, check prices and research the company

You have 10 days to cancel a door-to-door sales contract without a reason and without penalty

Call Alberta’s consumer protection line toll-free at 1-877-427-4088 to report an incident.

On January 1, 2017, the Government of Alberta banned door-to-door sales of:

furnaces

water heaters

windows

air conditioners

energy audits

natural gas and electricity energy contracts

Companies can face a fine of up to $300,000 or up to two years’ imprisonment under the Fair Trading Act (FTA). Other sanctions include administrative penalties of up to $100,000, director’s orders and licensing actions.

-Posted by CW (With information from Alberta Government)