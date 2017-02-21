AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

February 21, 2017 Local News, News

Exchange Rates:

US Dollar:

CAD/USD: $0.7604 USD
USD/CAD: $1.3150 CAD

British Pound Sterling:

CAD/GBP: £0.6102 GBP
GBP/CAD: $1.6391 CAD

Euro:

CAD/EUR: €0.7207 EUR
EUR/CAD: $1.3872 CAD

Chinese Yuan:

CAD/CNY: ¥5.2342 CNY
CNY/CAD: $0.1910 CAD

Philippine Peso:

CAD/PHP: ₱38.23 PHP

Stock Markets:

Toronto Stock Exchange

15,926.65 points
Dow Jones Industrials (New York)

20,703.49 points
April Crude Oil Contract

$54.78 US per barrel
April Natural Gas Contract

$2.742 US per mmBTU

