Emergency Preparedness Drill in Shaftesbury Estates Area Feb. 21

Shaftesbury Estates residents in Peace River may notice emergency lights, vehicles and personnel on February 21, 2017.

Firefighters will likely show up at their door. From about 7-9 p.m. crews will be conducting an emergency preparedness drill in the area.

This is only an exercise. The drill simulates an evacuation during to a chemical release at the water treatment plant, during which firefighters will be going door to door in the neighbourhood. Firefighters will come to the door, explain what’s happening and then leave.

This is only an exercise.

-Posted by CW