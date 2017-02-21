Man Killed in Collision Near Paddle Prairie

A man was killed in a head-on motor vehicle collision on Highway 35 on Tuesday, February 21, 2017.

High Level RCMP say shortly after 8 a.m., emergency crews responded to a collision involving a semi and a passenger car, approximately 15 kilometres south of Paddle Prairie, Alberta.

The lone 36-year-old male occupant of the car was pronounced deceased at scene. The lone occupant of the semi was unharmed.

RCMP believe road and weather conditions did not play a role, and investigation revealed that the passenger car crossed the centre line into the oncoming lane. No charges are being considered against the semi driver.

Paddle Prairie Métis Settlement created a detour through an adjacent field using heavy equipment while the highway was shutdown.

The identification of the deceased is not being released pending Next of Kin notifications.

-Posted by CW