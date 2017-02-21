New Poll Has Wildrose Leading in Support in Alberta

If the provincial election was held today, it looks like the Wildrose Part would win.

A new Mainstreet/Postmedia poll suggests the Party leads in support in the province. It found the Wildrose leads outside major cities with 48 per cent.

“Provincially the NDP are in third, with the Wildrose party in the lead, but as always the regional picture is very different,” said Quito Maggi, President of Mainstreet Research, in a release.

The NDP hold Edmonton with 43 per cent, while the official Opposition are in second with 26. In Calgary, the Progressice Conservative’s lead with 38 per cent, the NDP are second with 26 per cent, while the Wildrose hold 22 per cent.

“Most Albertans disapprove of the job Justin Trudeau and Rachel Notley are doing at 58% disapproval and 57% disapproval respectively. It’s a much sunnier picture for Wildrose Leader Brian Jean who has a 64% approval rating,” said Maggi, in the release.

Mainstreet selected 2,589 people at random on Feb. 9 and 10 for the poll. It has a margin of error of +/- 1.93%, 19 times out of 20.

-Posted by CW