NLC Signs a Forestry Partnership with Métis Settlements General Council

A new partnership brings forestry training to local Métis.

Northern Lakes College signed the agreement with Métis Settlements General Council. A three-month face-to-face training program in Grouard, Alberta will concentrate specifically on forest, environmental and mill operations.

Métis from East Prairie, Gift Lake, Paddle Prairie and Peavine can all participate.

“The Métis Settlements General Council also cultivates economic opportunities for its settlement and its members, so the partnership with NLC is a perfect fit and will contribute to the long-term sustainability of the Métis Settlements. I am always pleased when we can bring government and educational partners together to enhance the employability of our members,” said Gerald Cunningham, President of the Métis Settlements General Council, in a release. “We want our people to be in the best position possible when it comes to working with industry, and ensuring they have the necessary skills to be successful in the job market is priority number one.”

Partners for this forestry agreement with NLC include Woodlands Operational Learning Foundation (WOLF) and the Métis Settlement General Council.

“Employment opportunities in the region are more optimistic for those who have specific and quality educational training,” he said, “and the forest industry is one of the biggest employers in the area. I’m very pleased to be a part of this initiative,” said Nelson Lutz, Dean of the Trades and Technology Program at NLC, in the release.

A Forest Operation Metrics and Measurements Certificate will be given to graduates.

