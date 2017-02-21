Supports for Economic Growth Expected To Be Announced At Growing The North Conference

New supports for regional economic growth and diversification are expected to be announced on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.

Minister of Economic Development and Trade Deron Bilous will deliver a keynote address at the eighth annual Growing the North Conference in Grande Prairie. The event at the Entrec Centre focuses on economic development opportunities in the Peace Region.

Other keynote speakers include Ken Coates, Canada Research Chair in Regional Innovation, Johnson-Showyama Graduate School of Public Policy, University of Saskatchewan Campus and Diane Francis, award-winning columnist, bestselling author, investigative journalist, TV commentator, screenplay Writer.

Presentations start on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. Everything wraps up on Thursday, February 23, 2017.

