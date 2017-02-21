The Crown – Netflix Binge Review

You voted and picked The Crown for my Netflix Binge Long Weekend.

Great choice.

There’s a reason this show won Best Drama at the Golden Globes. Fantastically written, very well cast, and an intriguing story from start to finish.

For the first couple episodes I kept hitting pause so I could look up different facts about the Royal Family and British Government.

The shows seems to hold true to actual events, while adding a dramatic personal flare.

Claire Foy’s portrayal of Queen Elizabeth is extremely good. She picked up a Golden Globe for Best Actress. Well deserved.

And John Lithgow (3rd Rock from the Sun) does a fantastic job as Winston Churchill. He was also nominated in his category – for good reason!

No it doesn’t have the insane twists and turns and shocking moments of a show like Game of Thrones, but its still worth the watch.

I give it 4 Netflix Stars out of 5.