AFAC Releases Survey on Culling and Transporting Cattle

Alberta Farm Animal Care wants to hear from cattle producers.

They’ve sent out a survey called Cull Cattle Transportation Survey.

The A-F-A-C developed it in partnership with University of Alberta students from the Animal Health and Science department.

They want to hear the producers’ current knowledge about what factors influence their decision to cull and transport cattle.

The information will be used to identify areas for improved communication about transportation and welfare of cull cattle.

It’ll also be used by the university students for their department’s Capstone Project.

The survey can be found by clicking on this link.

– Posted by BET