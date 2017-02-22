Alberta Government Announces CARE Funding For Three Grande Prairie Area Projects

New supports for growing and diversifying local economies in the Peace Region have been announced.

The Alberta government’s new Community and Regional Economic Support (CARES) grant program, gives communities across the province access to $30 million over two years. The funding supports locally developed projects that promote long-term economic growth and diversification, particularly projects that communities and municipalities could not necessarily fund on their own.

“Leaders in Alberta’s northern communities are focusing on regional approaches to economic growth that create more support for local business. We’ve received an overwhelming response to the CARES program across the province and that means more opportunities to keep working together to build an economy for the future and make life better for Albertans,” said Deron Bilous, Minister of Economic Development and Trade, in a release.

Approximately $175,000 in funding is going to three projects in the Grande Prairie region:

City of Grande Prairie – approximately $17,500 to launch a retail incubator that will provide training and resources to help local entrepreneurs grow their businesses



County of Grande Prairie – approximately $120,500 to develop an economic development strategy that identifies actions for greater economic opportunity



Municipal District of Greenview No. 16 – approximately $37,000 to develop a site plan and analysis for opening the door to value-added petrochemical production in the Peace Region

Successful projects in other regions of the province will be announced at a later date. The first intake saw the CARES program evaluate 88 applications. The second intake will run from April 1, 2017 to May 31, 2017.

The initiative goes in hand with the Northern Alberta Development Council (NADC). The NADC is beginning recruitment for eight new council members to fill current and upcoming vacant positions. Peace River MLA Debbie Jabbour has been appointed Chair of the Council.

