AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

February 22, 2017 Local News, News

Exchange Rates:

US Dollar:

CAD/USD: $0.7587 USD
USD/CAD: $1.3187 CAD

British Pound Sterling:

CAD/GBP: £0.6088 GBP
GBP/CAD: $1.6425 CAD

Euro:

CAD/EUR: €0.7185 EUR
EUR/CAD: $1.3917 CAD

Chinese Yuan:

CAD/CNY: ¥5.2148 CNY
CNY/CAD: $0.1917 CAD

Philippine Peso:

CAD/PHP: ₱38.00 PHP

Stock Markets:

Toronto Stock Exchange

15,852.82 points
Dow Jones Industrials (New York)

20,741.68 points
April Crude Oil Contract

$53.49 US per barrel
April Natural Gas Contract

$2.728 US per mmBTU

