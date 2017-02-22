Hemp Regulations Costing Farmers Millions of Dollars

Regulations on hemp crops are costing Canadian farmers millions of dollars.

Rowland Farms in Taber, which manages the largest hemp farm in the world, says Health Canada only allows the harvesting of the seeds and stock.

General Manager Keith Jones says that the leaves and flowering parts need to be tossed aside.

“We’re not allowed to harvest (those parts), even though hemp has been grown now for the past 20 years,” said Jones. “We know it’s safe.”

The parts are thrown away because they contain cannabidiol, or CBD.

Health Canada considers it a narcotic, and therefore, a controlled substance.

But Doctor Steven Laviolette, a neuroscientist at the University of Western Ontario, has been studying the effects of CBD on brain disorders for years.

He says that evidence shows there is compelling evidence that it can treat several neurological diseases.

“It can shut down the dopamine system that is associated with schizophrenia and other sorts of mental illnesses,” said Dr. Laviolette.

Laviolette adds that Health Canada has it wrong, saying that CBD is not a drug, it doesn’t get you high and it doesn’t need to be controlled.

“We’re sitting on a large amount of potentially-useful CBD,” he said. “And it’s just being wasted basically because we can’t access it with the current restrictions.”

Jones agrees, saying deregulating the harvesting of industrial hemp would add a whole series of value-added industry which can be developed in Western Canada, and could give a serious boost to a slugging economy.

