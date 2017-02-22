New AER Expanded Reporting Shows Less Incidents Occurring

Pipeline incidents continue to decline in Alberta.

According to a new Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) report, incidents went down three per cent in 2016, compared with 2015.

The Pipeline Performance Report—focusing on 2015 and 2016 pipeline incidents—is the first in a series of reports the AER is releasing to increase transparency and enhance industry accountability for their performance. The report is meant to provide details on how operators are doing, compared with their peers across Alberta.

“This new way of reporting on industry performance provides greater transparency and will drive increased industry accountability,” said Jim Ellis, the AER’s president and CEO, in the release. “As the province’s regulator, it’s important that we provide Albertans with a better understanding of how pipeline safety is being managed.”

Over the past 10 years, pipeline incidents fell by 44 per cent as the length of pipelines grew by 11 per cent. The Pipeline Performance Report reveals that pipeline incidents in Alberta declined by three per cent in 2016 to 460, compared with 473 in 2015. It also shows that 93 per cent of pipeline incidents in 2016 had low-to-medium consequences in terms of public, wildlife, and environmental impacts, while 61 per cent released less than one cubic metre of volume.

-Posted by CW (With information from AER)