Peace Regional RCMP Arrest Man After He Escaped Custody

A man that escaped custody has been arrested by Peace Regional RCMP.

Police say on Tuesday, February 21, 2017, at approximately 5:50 p.m., they tried to conduct a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle then entered a ditch and the male driver fled. The suspect then got the help of an unknowing homeowner to provide him a ride.

The suspect male was then located as a passenger in this vehicle, not associated to him, and he was arrested and brought into police custody. The male managed to escape from the police vehicle and fled on foot.

He was then tracked to a nearby residence where he had forced entry. Following an altercation with the RCMP member within the residence the male fled from the residence on foot.

RCMP eventually located John William Roberts in a tree. He eventually cooperated and climbed down. Roberts was placed under arrest and secured in police custody.

Neither the bystander who gave Roberts a ride, nor the homeowner of the residence, were injured during any of these events.

“We are very happy that no innocent bystanders were injured and that our RCMP member did not suffer serious injury during this incident ”, said Staff Sergeant Brent Meyer, Detachment Commander of Peace Regional RCMP, in a release. “The RCMP appreciates the assistance that we received and are pleased to successfully bring these incidents to a close.”

Roberts is facing the following thirteen criminal code charges stemming from this incident:

– Escape lawful custody

– Break and enter to a dwelling house (x2)

– Attempt to Disarm a Police Officer

– Assault police officer

– Choking to overcome resistance to commission of offence

– Obstruction

– Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

– Mischief under $5,000

– Impaired operation of a motor vehicle

– Possession of property obtained by crime

– Possession of a firearm while prohibited

– Possession of break-in instruments

Roberts was also wanted on an arrest warrant out of Stony Plain, Alberta. Roberts has a court date scheduled at the Provincial Court of Alberta in Peace River on March 6, 2017 and another date at the Provincial Court of Alberta in Stony Plain on March 8, 2017.

-Posted by CW