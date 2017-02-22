Peace Regional RCMP Searching For Missing 9-Year-Old Boy *Located

*Update* Dafoe has been found *Update*

Peace Regional RCMP are searching for Darius Dafoe, 9, who was last seen leaving the Cool Springs trailer court, in Peace River around 4:15 p.m. on February 22, 2017.

Dafoe is approximately 4’6″ tall and was last seen wearing a blue DC winter coat, grey ski-pants, black toque with a ball on top and a brown and black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peace Regional RCMP at 780-624-6611. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.tipsubmit.com.

-Posted by CW