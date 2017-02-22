Strad Energy Services Purchases Two Private Fort St. John Based Companies

Strad Energy Services Ltd. has purchased two private companies based in Fort St. John, British Columbia.

The surface rental equipment and personnel of both companies will immediately be combined with Strad. According to a Marketwired release, the acquisition helps Strad create a stronger, more diverse rental platform to better service customers focused in the Montney and Duvernay plays of North East British Columbia and North West Alberta.

The acquisition consisted of 561,798 class A common shares of Strad (“Strad Shares”) and $1.75 million in cash at closing, representing a total transaction value of approximately $2.75 million.

-Posted by CW