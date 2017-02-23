AER Issues Peace River Area Directive

The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) is out with new requirements for heavy oil and bitumen operators in the Peace River area.

An AER release says it’s to control emissions of gas that contribute to offensive odours.

Directive 084: Requirements for Hydrocarbon Emission Controls and Gas Conservation in the Peace River area bans routine venting during the production of heavy oil, places strict limits on flaring, ensures gas leaks are detected and repaired quickly, and prevents odours and emissions when heavy oil is transferred from tanks to trucks.

It was developed in response to the Report of Recommendations on Odours and Emissions in the Peace River Area. The report was formed following a three-week inquiry in early 2014 that examined odours and emissions from heavy oil operations in the Peace River area.

-Posted by CW