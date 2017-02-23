Alberta’s Economy Heading To Recovery While Deficit Remains Steady

Alberta’s economy is on the path to recovery.

Alberta’s 2016-17 Third Quarter Fiscal Update and Economic Statement shows the economy is expected to grow by 2.4 per cent in 2017, following a prolonged downturn due to the oil price shock. The 2016-17 deficit is forecast to be $10.8 billion, consistent with the forecasts provided in the first and second quarter updates. The Province says it’s spurred by higher oil and manufacturing exports, a modest improvement in oil prices, continued public-sector infrastructure investment and continued reconstruction after the Fort McMurray wildfire. The Province says it’s seeing higher exports, drilling activity and employment.

“A full economic recovery will take time after such a long downturn, but we are starting to see encouraging signs for Alberta in the year ahead. Some challenges still remain and that’s why we are sticking to our plan of putting Albertans to work by creating good jobs and diversifying our economy. We will continue to protect the services that Albertans depend on,” said Joe Ceci, President of Treasury Board, Minister of Finance, in a release.

Total revenue is now forecast at $42.9 billion. It’s $1.5 billion higher than at budget. Total expense is forecast at $53.7 billion, an increase of $2.6 billion from budget.

In addition to the one-time expense being reported for the coal-transition agreements, main operating expense increases include:

$284 million for health system pressures and drug costs

$179 million mainly to support higher caseloads for social services related to the downturn, such as Income Support and AISH; and child intervention

$104 million primarily for school enrolment growth to ensure there are teachers in every classroom

$72 million increase for agriculture-related spending such as income support to producers affected by low cattle prices

Capital Plan spending is forecast at $7.3 billion, a $1.2 billion decrease from budget.

Other highlights include:

There were 199 rigs drilling in January 2017, the highest level since early 2015

Alberta exports reached $8 billion in December 2016, 47 per cent above the low point in April 2016

Employment has grown by 18,000 since bottoming out in July 2016

The government is also recording a one-time $1.1 billion expense for agreements to phase out coal-fired electricity generation by 2030. As well, Alberta is increasing its borrowing authority by $14.5 billion to fund fiscal and capital plan needs into the next year.

-Posted by CW(With information from Alberta Government)