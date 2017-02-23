AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

February 23, 2017 Local News, News

Exchange Rates:

US Dollar:

CAD/USD: $0.7627 USD
USD/CAD: $1.3110 CAD

British Pound Sterling:

CAD/GBP: £0.6078 GBP
GBP/CAD: $1.6452 CAD

Euro:

CAD/EUR: €0.7205 EUR
EUR/CAD: $1.3879 CAD

Chinese Yuan:

CAD/CNY: ¥5.2455 CNY
CNY/CAD: $0.1906 CAD

Philippine Peso:

CAD/PHP: ₱38.20 PHP

Stock Markets:

Toronto Stock Exchange

15,805.71 points
Dow Jones Industrials (New York)

20,802.10 points
April Crude Oil Contract

$54.34 US per barrel
April Natural Gas Contract

$2.768 US per mmBTU

– Posted by BET (10:00 AM)