Majority of Albertans Say Carbon Tax Has Had ‘Major Impact’

A new poll finds just over half of Albertans believe the provincial carbon tax has had a “major” impact on their lives.

The new Mainstreet/Postmedia poll finds 51% of Albertans feel major effects, while 42% say the carbon tax has had a ‘minor’ impact. It also suggests Albertans living outside major urban centres are the most likely to say they have felt a major impact from the Carbon Tax (58%).

“In Edmonton the numbers are once again very different from the rest of the province,” said Quito Maggi, President of Mainstreet Research, in a release. “63% of Edmontonians say the carbon tax has had a ‘minor impact’ on their lives, that’s in stark contrast to the provincial average. It’s Albertans who live outside major urban centres who are most likely to say that they have felt a major impact from the Carbon Tax (58%).”

The level of opposition towards the tax has dropped slightly(2%) since December 2015.

“64% of Albertans say the oppose the provincial carbon tax… support for the Carbon Tax is at 34%, up 5 percentage points. The number of Albertans who are undecided has dropped from 5% to 2% overall,” said Maggi, in the release.

The phase out of coal power is also receiving more support.

“In 2015, support for a phase out of coal was only at 44% with 50% opposed. Now, 58% support a phase-out of coal. It’s important to note that the wording on these questions has changed as well. In 2015, we asked about a coal phase-out in conjunction with investment in green energy projects. This year we asked about support and opposition to a phase-out of coal on a standalone basis. Support for the phase out is highest in Edmonton where 75% approve the measure,” said Maggi, in the release.

When it comes to climate change itself, 52% of Albertans say changes to the Earth’s temperatures are caused by human activity, while 39% say the changes are natural.

The Mainstreet/Postmedia poll has a margin of error of +/- 1.93%, 19 times out of 20.

-Posted by CW (With information from Mainstreet)