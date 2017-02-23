Tender Open For Imperial Oil Site Remediation, New Peace River Bridge Work Continues

The Alberta Government continues to work towards building a new bridge in the Town of Peace River.

According to the project website, the Imperial Oil site remediation has been tendered with a tender opening date of February 22, 2017. Once the tender has been awarded, project costs will be made available.

Alberta Transportation has filed a Notice of Application under the provisions of the Water Act for construction of the project.

A public information session is being planned by Alberta Transportation, to explain the project’s plans, traffic impacts and timelines, sometime in early spring. Details about the open house will be released once a date, time and place have been set.

The project is expected to be completed fall 2020.

