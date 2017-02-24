Alberta Premier Heading To Washington To Promote Trade

Alberta’s Premier will head to Washington D.C. from Feb. 26 to March 1, 2017.

The Province says Premier Rachel Notley will try to reinforce Alberta’s position as a valuable trading partner to the United States. She is scheduled to engage with Members of Congress as well as industry and think-tank community representatives.

“Alberta’s trade with the U.S. creates jobs for millions of Albertans and Americans. Strengthening this relationship will help grow the economy on both sides of the border, and this is a message we will communicate clearly to our neighbours as we work with them to sustain and expand our prosperous partnership,” said Premier Rachel Notley, in a release.



Premier Notley will also meet with the Canadian Embassy in Washington, D.C. She plans to emphasize Alberta’s position on key issues such as energy infrastructure, the North American Free Trade Agreement and softwood lumber negotiations.

