Carbon Tax Helps Raise Gas Prices As Alberta Inflation Rate Rises

Gas prices in Alberta are up 33.9% year-over-year in January 2017.

According to Statistics Canada, the rise is partially due to the new 4.49-cents-per-litre carbon levy. Alberta’s annual inflation rate jumped 2.5% on a year-over-year basis in January.

As well, the price of Natural gas rose 42.3% and consumers paid 1.9% less on rent on a year-over-year basis.

Nationally, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.1% on a year-over-year basis in January, following a 1.5% gain in December. Excluding gasoline, the CPI was up 1.5% year over year in January, after posting a 1.4% increase in December.

-Posted by CW(With information from Statistics Canada)