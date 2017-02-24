Manning RCMP Discover Stolen Lamborghinis During Second Search

February 24, 2017 Local News, News
Manning RCMP recovered two stolen Lamborghinis recently.

YellowLambRCMP say they executed a search warrant on February 17, 2017, at a rural property south of the hamlet of Deadwood. They were responding to reports of automatic weapons being fired on the property. Officers recovered a large quantity of firearms and charged Chad Wood, 33, from Deadwood with a total of 32 criminal charges.

A couple days later, RCMP executed a second search warrant at the same residence on February 22, 2017. Wood is now facing further charges:

  • Possession of property obtained by crime (x2)
  • Altering a Vehicle Identification Number (x)
  • Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine)

Wood has been released on these charges for the same court as his first appearance; February 27, 2017 at the Provincial Court of Alberta in Peace River.

-Posted by CW