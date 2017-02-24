RCMP Search for Robert Clarke

*UPDATE* Robert Clarke has been arrested according to RCMP. He was taken into custody yesterday in Nova Scotia.

A Canada wide warrant has now been issued for Robert Alan Edward Clarke. RCMP are asking for assistance in locating Clarke, as he works in the Grande Prairie area and travels between British Columbia, Alberta and Nova Scotia.

Prince George RCMP have been asking for the public’s assistance in locating Clarke who has an unendorsed warrant for his arrest. Charges include attempt murder, weapons offences, assault and kidnapping.

34-year-old Clarke, should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. The RCMP caution the public if sighted, do not attempt to apprehend him, but immediately call 911.

Clarke is described as:

Caucasian man

5’10

166 pounds

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Tattoo of an eagle on upper right arm

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call your local police.

– Posted by KL