Salary Cuts For CEOs of 23 Alberta’s Agencies, Boards and Commissions.

Salaries are being cut and bonuses are being eliminated for the highest paid top executives of agencies, boards and commissions in the Province.

“For far too long, the previous government allowed CEO salaries to balloon beyond reasonable levels at our agencies, boards and commissions despite recommendations by the Auditor General to rein them in. Albertans deserve better. In tough times, our government is making sure that ABC salaries are reasonable, in line with other provinces, and serve the public interest,” said Joe Ceci, President of Treasury Board, Minister of Finance, in a release.

The Alberta government says the changes set salary bands for CEOs at 23 of Alberta’s agencies, boards and commissions, bringing their pay in line with public sector equivalents.

The changes also mandate: