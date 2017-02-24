Salary Cuts For CEOs of 23 Alberta’s Agencies, Boards and Commissions.

Salaries are being cut and bonuses are being eliminated for the highest paid top executives of agencies, boards and commissions in the Province.
“For far too long, the previous government allowed CEO salaries to balloon beyond reasonable levels at our agencies, boards and commissions despite recommendations by the Auditor General to rein them in. Albertans deserve better. In tough times, our government is making sure that ABC salaries are reasonable, in line with other provinces, and serve the public interest,” said Joe Ceci, President of Treasury Board, Minister of Finance, in a release.
The Alberta government says the changes set salary bands for CEOs at 23 of Alberta’s agencies, boards and commissions, bringing their pay in line with public sector equivalents.
The changes also mandate:
- Eliminating executive bonuses
- Eliminating executive market modifiers, which is added pay over and above regular salary
- Capping executive severance pay at 12 months
- Aligning other executive compensation components, such as benefits like private health care access
- Eliminating perks such as retention bonuses, golf club memberships and housing allowances
Alberta expects the changes will help government and agencies save nearly $16 million a year. Five agencies must submit compensation plans annually for government approval.
The government examined compensation at agencies whose CEOs earn a base salary of more than $200,000 annually. An independent national consulting firm was commissioned to survey compensation for comparable public bodies across Canada to help determine appropriate amounts for Alberta’s agencies.
