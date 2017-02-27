Applications Open for Minister’s Youth Council

Alberta Education is looking for students to join the Minister’s Youth Council.

Approximately 32 Junior and senior high school kids will be selected to discuss education issues.

“Student input is important to the success of the education system – and our government is committed to ensuring students have opportunities to be engaged. The experience students will gain through the Minister’s Youth Council will serve them in future careers in a diversified economy,” said David Eggen, Minister of Education, in a release.

During next school year, members will routinely meet with the Minister of Education and Alberta Education staff, with the first meeting happening in fall 2017. Applications are due May 5, 2017.

A release adds, the Minister’s Youth Council will allow students to:

build positive working relationships

lead by example in school

provide input on education initiatives

participate in leadership opportunities

engage as informed education partners

Information on how to apply is available at education.alberta.ca/myc. Students with diverse interests, identities, backgrounds and perspectives are encouraged to apply. The deadline to do so is May 5, 2017.

-Posted by CW