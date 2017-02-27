Grants for Installing Solar in Alberta

A new program gives grants for installing solar.

Rebates to help Albertans through a new $36-million program will be available as early as summer 2017.

“There’s a lot of buzz in Alberta around small-scale solar. This program will make solar power affordable for more Albertans, leading to new panels on 10,000 Alberta rooftops by 2020. Along the way, we will create jobs and local expertise in an emerging industry,” said Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Climate Change Office, in a release.

Grants will be given to homeowners, businesses and non-profit organizations for rooftop solar panels that meet the Residential and Commercial Solar Program requirements.

The Province says since 2015, solar uptake has doubled in Alberta.

-Posted by CW