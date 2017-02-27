PRSD Participating In Electronics Recycling Roundup Pilot Project

The Peace Region Eco-Centre is teaming up with some local schools.

The Electronics Recycling Roundup Pilot Project with Peace River School Division (PRSD) is running February 21-March 17, 2017.

They’re collecting dead electronics at 15 schools. Eligible electronics returned to the Eco-Centre by each of the schools will be entitled to a share of the $10,000 available under this program in association with Alberta Recycling Management Authority, Recycle Logic and Alberta Environment and Parks.

Residents can help by providing eligible worn out, end of life electronics to the school or drop them off directly at the Eco-Centre (indicating which school should be credited with the donation).

Participating 2017 Peace River School Division schools:

Grimshaw High School E.E. Oliver School Paul Rowe Jr./Sr. High School

Kennedy Elementary School Fairview and Area Learning Store Red Earth Creek School

Nampa Public School Peace River Outreach Campus Fairview High School

Springfield Elementary School Hines Creek Composite School Peace River High School

Manning Elementary School Lloyd Garrison School T.A. Norris Middle School

Click here to see what types of electronics count? Click here to see electronic round-up rules. Click here to see where the Peace Region Eco-center is located. Click here to see what happens to the electronics.

-Posted by CW (With information from PRSD)