AER Issues Penalty To Murphy Oil Limited For 2015 Spill

The administrative penalty to Murphy Oil Company for a 2015 pipeline spill near Peace River has been announced.

The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) issued a $172,500 administrative penalty.

The spill released 1429 m3 of condensate into the environment while going undetected from approximately January 15 to March 1, 2015. Murphy continues to remediate the impacted area and has repaired the pipeline.

According to the AER investigation, Murphy failed to take reasonable steps to ensure the leak detection system was capable of early detection of leaks, failed to evaluate operating or discontinued pipelines, failed to report the release of condensate and failed to conduct remedial actions on the condensate that was released, which caused damage to public lands.

Based on the findings, Murphy was found to have breached requirements in provincial legislation, including the Public Lands Act, the Pipeline Rules, and the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act.

Click here to view a copy of the AER’s final investigation report on the Compliance Dashboard.

-Posted by CW(With information from AER)