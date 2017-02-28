Cases of Assualt Up In Peace River Region

The number of assault cases in the Peace River region continues to climb.

New statistics show Peace Regional RCMP have already investigated more assault cases in 2017 (13) than in 2016 (12). RCMP provided the information to Peace River Town Council at a meeting on Monday, February 27, 2017. It’s been a slight jump since the number of cases hovered between seven and nine from 2013-2015.

There’s been more theft under $5,000 cases already in 2017 (9) than the year before (8 in 2016). The most reported cases of theft under $5,000 was in 2015 (15). Cases of mischief to property are up as well. RCMP have dealt with 19 cases so far in 2017, while they only had 11 in 2016, but worked on 21 in 2015.

In total, 2015 led the way with 64 persons and property crimes, but 2017 is inching closer with a combined total of 49.

Drug posession cases are down (1) in comparison with 2016 (4), but three cases of trafficking have occured in 2017.

The report was generated from the PROS database and current scoring of files. All homicide files are not included in the report.

-Posted by CW