Decoy Vehicles Lead To Arrests in Grande Prairie

A six-week “bait vehicle” RCMP operation was recently completed in Grande Prairie.

Police say they have been placing a bait vehicle in strategic locations based on information supplied by crime analysts. They’ve charged six people since it began. The location and type of vehicle are not identified. The RCMP is advising the public of this initiative in an effort to deter thefts from and of motor vehicles.

This device is monitored by the RCMP and when persons are located within the stolen vehicle, they will be arrested and charged accordingly.

Six individuals charged:

Jake Snow, 26, of Grande Prairie has been charged with:

Theft of Motor Vehicle (Criminal Code)

Snow was remanded in custody until his court appearance on March 6, 2017.

Amanda Kanyo, 37, of Grande Prairie has been charged with:

Possession of Stolen Property over $5000 (Criminal Code)

Kanyo was released from custody on a Promise to Appear until her court appearance on March 1, 2017.

Crysta Desjarlais, 22, of Hythe has been charged with:

Theft of Motor Vehicle (Criminal Code)

Fail to Comply with Recognizance (CC)

Desjarlais appeared in court and has dealt with her charges.

Nathan Landry, 22, of Grande Prairie has been charged with:

Theft of Motor Vehicle (Criminal Code)

Mischief under $5000 (CC)

Landry has not been located and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Tyler Lannigan, 27, of Grande Prairie has been charged with:

Possession of Stolen Property over $5000 (Criminal Code)

Flight from Peace Officer (CC)

Obstruction of a Peace Officer (CC)

Fail to Comply with Recognizance x 5 (CC)

Fail to Comply with Probation Order(CC)

Drive while Unauthorized (Traffic Safety Act)

Lannigan appeared in court and has dealt with his charges.

A 17-year-old male youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with:

Theft of Motor Vehicle (Criminal Code)

Mischief under $5000 (CC)

The matter is still before the courts.

If you have information which you believe may assist police in their investigation, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at (780) 830-5701. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), or online at www.tipsubmit.com.

-Posted by CW