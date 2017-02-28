The annual STARS Air Ambulance Lottery is back. The deadline for early bird tickets is midnight on Wednesday, March 1, 2017.

“For Peace River, that means we are able to continue service out of the Grande Prairie base. Last year we flew closer to 18-hundres missions,” says Communications Lead Cam Heke. “About 80 per cent of funding is non-government funding. This lottery is the single largest fundraiser we do every year, so it is incredibly important to us,” adds Heke during an interview with the AM610 Newsroom on Tuesday, February 28, 2017.

To purchase tickets you can go to starslotteryalberta.ca or call toll free at 1-888-880-0992.

– Posted by KL