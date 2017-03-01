AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

KIX Perfect 10

1. Maroon 5 ft. Kendrick Lamar - Don't Wanna Know

2. Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj - Side to Side

3. DJ Snake & Justin Bieber - Let Me Love You

4. Chainsmokers ft. Halsey - Closer

5. Alessia Cara - Scars to your Beautiful

6. Hailee Steinfeld - Starving

7. The Weeknd ft. Daft Punk - I Feel It Coming

8. Zayn & Taylor Swift - I Don't Wanna Live Forever

9. Ed Sheeran - Shape of You

10. Bruno Mars - 24k Magic

