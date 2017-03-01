AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

March 1, 2017 Local News, News

Exchange Rates:

US Dollar:

CAD/USD: $0.7494 USD
USD/CAD: $1.3347 CAD

British Pound Sterling:

CAD/GBP: £0.6083 GBP
GBP/CAD: $1.6436 CAD

Euro:

CAD/EUR: €0.7092 EUR
EUR/CAD: $1.4097 CAD

Chinese Yuan:

CAD/CNY: ¥5.1559 CNY
CNY/CAD: $0.1940 CAD

Philippine Peso:

CAD/PHP: ₱37.70 PHP

Stock Markets:

Toronto Stock Exchange

15,562.01 points
Dow Jones Industrials (New York)

21,067.89 points
April Crude Oil Contract

$53.92 US per barrel
April Natural Gas Contract

$2.792 US per mmBTU

– Posted by BET (10:00 AM)